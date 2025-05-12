The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has made important suggestions on how to improve the economy and investment climate in Sharjah.

They emphasised the need for ongoing efforts to create a better environment for business that supports both growth and sustainability, keeping in mind the needs of the community.

A key recommendation is to establish a clear economic vision for Sharjah that includes measurable goals. This vision should not only focus on making the economy more competitive but also consider the social well-being of its people. It should be adaptable to future challenges, ensuring that Sharjah continues to thrive economically.

During their 14th meeting, chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the Council discussed how various organisations can work together to boost Sharjah’s appeal for businesses and enhance the overall economic landscape.

These recommendations reflect the Council’s role in guiding and monitoring economic policies to align them with the goals of the community, promoting balanced development in the emirate.

The meeting also included a review of the minutes from the previous session and addressed a question raised by Council member Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi about the support and benefits available to job seekers in the private sector. Notable attendees included Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi and Majid Hamad Al Marri, both leaders in the Human Resources Department.

The Secretary-General of the Council, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, read the text of the question directed by Council member Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi to the Human Resources Department. The text read:

Based on the provisions of Article (94) of Emiri Decree No. (55) of 2015 regarding the reorganisation of the internal regulations of the Sharjah Consultative Council and its amendments, and in line with the lofty directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support national competencies and enhance job localisation, we would like to address the following to Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department Human Resources in Sharjah:

First: In light of the federal trend toward enhancing the attractiveness of private sector employment for citizens, and granting them priority in employment in government agencies after gaining at least three years of practical experience, what are the justifications the Human Resources Department relies on for canceling job applications from citizens who have transferred to private sector employment, instead of supporting their continued presence in the employment database to benefit from their experience in the future?

Second: Considering that many young men who have completed national service may not possess advanced technical skills at this stage, such as language proficiency or computer skills, doesn't the Human Resources Department believe it would be more appropriate to support them with pre-qualification programs or guide them to accredited training courses before they undergo job interviews, rather than directly excluding them due to their lack of these skills, despite their possession of distinguished national qualifications?

Third: What are the reasons preventing the Human Resources Department from creating a comprehensive database of citizens with academic qualifications and field experience, which would help accelerate the pace of employment in rare specialties and enhance the alignment of national competencies with the needs of local authorities?

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Department, responded to the parliamentary question submitted by Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi. At the beginning of his statement, he expressed his deep appreciation for the responsible national role played by the Consultative Council in raising vital issues that affect the interests of citizens, and its keenness to develop the employment system and raise the efficiency of government performance.

In the same context, he praised the wise vision and lofty directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which constitute the basic foundation of the Department’s policies, especially with regard to empowering national competencies and enhancing job localisation opportunities in various sectors, especially in the private sector, which is considered important during the coming period to attract graduates to its various renewable jobs, and to work to increase the pace of Emiratisation in the private sector.

In his speech, he said, “First, I would like to extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of all Sharjah government employees, my sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his generous interest and unlimited support for human resources in Sharjah, and for His Highness’s approval of the creation of new job grades for the general cadre and the engineering cadre, as well as His Highness’s approval of the period of remaining in the job grade to four years instead of six years, and His Highness’s approval of the creation of a care leave as part of the leave of human resources systems in the Emirate of Sharjah, as all of these are considered incentives for government employees.”

He added, “Thanks are also extended to His Highness the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, for his continuous follow-up and wise directives to the Department. We also inform you that all the topics discussed in your esteemed Council are in the interest of the Emirate, its citizens and residents. We have witnessed this through the visit of (the Committee of Members of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities in your esteemed Council), where some topics were discussed that contributed to the development of work in the Department. Thanks, are extended to Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, for the parliamentary question, which has had a positive impact in supporting the Department’s directives and strategy towards serving government employees, job seekers and the community.”

Al Zaabi highlighted that the department has successfully created 260 jobs across different private industries, hiring citizens in fields like engineering, accounting, and business management. The focus on Emiratisation continues, with significant funds allocated to help citizens prepare for the workforce.

He stressed that the SDHR is dedicated to improving Emiratisation policies and developing initiatives that empower citizens to thrive in a positive and productive workplace. Al Zaabi underlined that these efforts are part of a strong commitment to fulfill the vision of our leadership and to establish an advanced human resources system that meets the aspirations of the Emirate of Sharjah and its vibrant community.

In response to the comments made by Al Zaabi, bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Department for their positive engagement and hard work in carrying out the vision and plans of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. These efforts are focused on empowering citizens and increasing their participation across different job sectors.

He also commended the important role that various government departments in Sharjah play in creating an effective administrative system that encourages active involvement from citizens.

Al Ketbi highlighted that Emiratisation, which means increasing the number of Emiratis in the workforce, is a vital national concern that requires cooperation from everyone, including both lawmakers and those in charge of implementing policies.

He stressed the need to accelerate the hiring of Emiratis in private companies and to make these jobs more appealing to local talent. Additionally, he mentioned that Emiratis working in the private sector should receive ongoing support to help them contribute effectively to the growth of the national economy. He pointed out that the private sector is crucial for development, and efforts should be made to ensure that it attracts Emiratis for the long term, not just as a temporary option.

He mentioned the need to create rules that ensure that Emiratis are given important job opportunities, especially in key positions. These rules should also protect the rights of Emiratis working in the private sector and set up clear ways to monitor their job situations, helping them feel secure in their careers.

He emphasised that Emiratis who have experience working in the private sector should get priority for government jobs when openings arise. This aligns with a federal decision that values this experience in the hiring process.

Al Ketbi also pointed out the importance of tracking information about Emiratis who have joined the private sector, especially those who have gained valuable skills or lost their jobs for reasons beyond their control.

He stressed that it’s crucial for recruitment agencies to keep this talent in mind, as it represents a valuable investment in the country’s future.

The Sharjah Consultative Council recently emphasised the need for more advanced tools and systems to ensure that citizens have fair and sustainable opportunities. They want to elevate the Emiratisation system to meet the aspirations of Sharjah’s leadership.

During their thirteenth session, held on April 24, 2025, the Council reviewed the policy of the Sharjah Department of Economic Development (SEDD).

This session included discussions with key figures such as Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, the Chairman of SEDD, and other department leaders. The Council looked at various aspects that support the economic system within the department.

After thorough discussions, the Council approved several recommendations aimed at strengthening the local economy. These suggestions stress the need for effective measures to ensure the stability and sustainability of economic activities. They highlighted the importance of revising licensing fees, simplifying the procedures for businesses, and improving the overall business environment to help projects thrive within the emirate.

Council members also pointed out the banking challenges that business license holders face, particularly when it comes to opening bank accounts. They proposed creating a dedicated banking unit within the Department of Economic Development to provide support and guidance for investors. This initiative aims to strengthen the business climate and encourage ongoing economic activity in Sharjah.

The recommendations highlighted the need for flexible economic policies tailored to the unique characteristics of the emirate, especially in the eastern and central regions. This includes ensuring that available facilities match people's purchasing power and population density. Additionally, it suggests rethinking the requirements for industrial and commercial spaces to boost economic activities in these areas.

The recommendations also stressed the importance of launching creative economic initiatives that draw on both local and international best practices. Examples include instant and dual licenses, as well as smart financing platforms, all aimed at making Sharjah a more attractive investment hub for entrepreneurs and investors from around the world.

When it comes to consumer protection, the Council noted the necessity of improving oversight of marketing campaigns and promotions to ensure they are transparent and trustworthy. This could involve conducting more market inspections and checking prices before and after seasonal discounts to build consumer confidence and ensure fairness in the marketplace.

