AMMAN — National exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries grew by 12.2 per cent by the end of February 2025, reaching JD515 million, compared to JD459 million for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom's imports from the GAFTA nations increased by 4.2 per cent for the same period, recording JD863 million, compared to JD828 million last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics (DoS) showed a decline in the Kingdom's trade deficit with the GAFTA countries for the same period, reaching JD348 million, compared to JD369 million against last year.

According to statistical figures, the volume of Jordan-GAFTA trade for the same period stood at JD1.378 billion, compared to the same period last year, when it stood at JD1.287 billion.

Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share of national exports to these countries by the end of February of 2025, amounting to some JD141 million, marking an increase of 6.8 per cent, while Iraq followed with JD136 million, constituting an increase of 15.3 per cent.

National exports also witnessed "significant" growth with Syria, reaching JD35 million, marking an increase of 483.3 per cent.

Also, Saudi Arabia topped exporters to Jordan, as the Kingdom's imports from Saudi Arabia amounted to JD519 million, which brings Jordan's trade deficit with Saudi Arabia to JD378 million at the end of February of 2025.

Jordanian exports to GAFTA countries are mainly fertilisers, medicines, agricultural fresh and frozen products, skin care products, food preparations, furniture, fabrics, and garments.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom's imports are primarily crude oil and its derivatives, jewellery, food products, plastic items, titanium dioxide, polyethylene, polystyrene, and iron.

