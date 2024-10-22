RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia is solidifying its position as a global leader in search and rescue operations. "Saudi Arabia has proposed the designation of September 10 as "International Search and Rescue Day," he said while revealing a $200,000 donation from the Kingdom to support the initiative.



Al-Duailej made these remarks while inaugurating the 71st meeting of the International Satellite Search and Rescue Program (COSPAS-SARSAT), hosted by the Kingdom from October 15 to 24. The event was held for the first time outside the founding countries of the program — US, France, Russia, and Canada. The meeting includes participants from 45 countries and organizations and is chaired by Henrik Smith, the current chairman of the COSPAS-SARSAT Program Council.



In his speech, Al-Duailej highlighted Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in global search and rescue efforts since joining the program in 2000. The Kingdom has developed advanced search and rescue capabilities, including the establishment of the Saudi Center for Search and Rescue Missions in Jeddah. The center now serves as a key regional hub, supporting search and rescue operations for seven neighboring countries: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Syria, and Yemen.



Al-Duailej underscored Saudi Arabia's commitment to the Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System and the Autonomous Distress Tracking technology, ensuring full regulatory compliance by aircraft operators and rescue coordination centers. The Kingdom is also adapting to technological advancements, such as drones, to enhance aviation safety and efficiency.



The GACA president also announced that Saudi Arabia will host the Central and Southern Regions Meeting in Jeddah from February 24 to 27, 2025, which will offer specialized training workshops to strengthen the capabilities of search and rescue personnel in the region.



He called for increased cooperation among all participants to create a safer and more secure future in civil aviation globally. "The Kingdom's active role in search and rescue, particularly through its satellite-based efforts, further establishes it as a significant player on the international stage," he added.

