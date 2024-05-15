Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, met yesterday, with Moroccan Minster of Industry and Trade, H E Ryad Mezzour, who is currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of shared interest and ways to reinforce cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and industrial fields.

Seperately, Minister of Commerce and Industry also met with Malaysian Minster of Investment, Trade, and Industry, H E Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

During the meetings, the Minister highlighted Qatar’s economic policies that proved successful in supporting the private sector, reviewing incentives, legislations, and opportunities available in the country that aim to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar.

