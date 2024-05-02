Egypt - Elsewedy Electric, a leader in integrated energy, infrastructure, and digital solutions, has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Bühler Group, a Swiss technology firm, and IBC Group (IBC).

This strategic alliance aims to promote the localization of grain silo manufacturing in Egypt, thereby enhancing food security and contributing to the sustainable growth of the agricultural sector.

The agreement underscores Elsewedy Electric’s commitment to broadening its industrial footprint by tapping into its expertise and forming alliances with globally recognized technology partners. The initiatives will be led by Elsewedy Electric and IBC, with Bühler Group providing advanced technology, technical support, and R&D capabilities.

The signing event was attended by Bühler Group delegates, including Mr. Samuel Schär, an Executive Board Member and Chief Service & Sales Officer. A delegation from IBC, led by their CEO, Akram Khreis, was also present. Notable among the attendees was Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy, CEO and President of Elsewedy Electric, accompanied by senior members of Elsewedy Electric’s infrastructure team.

“Our partnership with Bühler Group and IBC reflects our commitment to nationalizing key industries and leveraging the expertise of international firms,” said Ahmed El Sewedy, CEO and President of Elsewedy Electric. “By focusing on strategic sectors such as grain silos, we aim to deepen component manufacturing and shift from imports to local production. This collaboration will also pave the way for exports, reinforcing Egypt’s role in regional food security.”

“Bühler Group is excited to collaborate with Elsewedy Electric on this pioneering project,” remarked Samuel Schär, Executive Board Member and Chief Service & Sales Officer of Bühler. “By combining Elsewedy Electric’s robust industrial and infrastructure prowess with Bühler’s innovative solutions, we anticipate creating novel opportunities and making significant progress.”

Akram Khreis, CEO of IBC Group, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership for the agricultural sector: “This collaboration is fueled by a mutual goal to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and resilience of grain storage and management systems. Our joint efforts are intended to foster the sustainable development of agriculture and bolster food security for present and future generations.”

The execution of this Cooperation Agreement signifies a notable achievement for Elsewedy Electric’s ongoing efforts in the agricultural domain, emphasizing the company’s steadfast dedication to food security and resilience, especially within Egypt and the broader African region.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

