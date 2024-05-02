Egypt’s strategic reserve of sugar provided to citizens on ration cards is sufficient for 11 months, Asharq Business reported, citing the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhy.

Meanwhile, strategic reserves of wheat, cooking oil, and meat and poultry are sufficient for 3, 5.4, and 11 months, respectively, Moselhy noted.

However, he highlighted that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in rice production.

