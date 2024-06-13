The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Thursday was $1,045 per metric ton c&f for 5,000 tons of soyoil, traders said. The lowest offer presented for sunflower oil at the tender was $1,085 per metric ton c&f for 10,000 tons, they said.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Jul. 20 – Aug. 5 and/or Aug. 15-31. GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC). The deadline for offers is June 13. Traders said the following offers were presented in the international tender in dollars per metric ton: Supplier QTY (MT) Type Arrival At Sight ($) Posco Int. 5,000 SBO 1,045 Aug. 15-31. InterGrain 15,000 or 1,095 SA 20,000 or SBO Aug. 25,000 15-31. ADM 18,000 1,100 SBO Aug. 15-31. Aston Agro 7,000 1,120 industrial SBO Aug. SA 15-31. Green 6,000 1,155 Suppliers SBO Aug. 15-31. Viterra SFO 1,119 30,000 Aug. 15-31. Aston Agro 5,750 or 1,120 Industrial 11,000 SFO Aug. SA 15-31. InterGrain 12,000 or 1,125 SA 15,000 SFO Aug. 15-31. Egyptian 6,000 1,150 African Co. SFO Aug. 15-31. Oliva 10,000 1,152 SFO Aug. 15-31. 12,000 1,158 Green SFO Aug. Suppliers 15-31. Inerco 6,000 1,160 Trade SFO Aug. 15-31. Green 10,000 1,163 Suppliers SFO Aug. 15-31. InterGrain 15,000 or 1,095 SA 20,000 or SBO Jul. 20 – 25,000 Aug. 5 Aston Agro 7,000 1,120 Industrial SBO Jul. 20 – SA Aug. 5 Mahsul 6,000 1,150 Trading SBO Jul. 20 – Aug. 5 ADM 10,000 1,085 SFO Jul. 20 – Aug. 5 Bunge 6,000 1,119 SFO Jul. 20 – Aug. 5 Aston Agro 12,000 or 1,120 Industrial 18,000 SFO Jul. 20 – SA Aug. 5 Inerco 6,000 1,148 Trade SFO Jul. 20 – Aug. 5 TOI 12,000 1,150 Commodities SFO Jul. 20 – Aug. 5 5,500 1,152 Mahsul SFO Jul. 20 – Trading Aug. 5 6,000 1,152 Mahsul SFO Jul. 20 – Trading Aug. 5 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Tasim Zahid)