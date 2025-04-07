Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective rise on Sunday, with the 24-karat registering EGP 4,988 per gram for buying and EGP 5,011 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price increased to EGP 4,572.75 for purchasing and EGP 4,593.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price jumped to EGP 4,365 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,385 for selling.

The 18-karat gold also climbed to EGP 3,741.5 per gram for buying and EGP 3,758.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price recorded EGP 34,920 for purchasing and EGP 35,080 for selling.

The price for the gold ounce stood at $3,037.45 for buying and $3,038.95 for selling.

