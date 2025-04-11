Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt surged on Thursday, with the 24-karat registering EGP 5,142.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,171.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price rose to EGP 4,714.25 or purchasing and EGP 4,740.5 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold climbed to EGP 4,500 per gram for buying and EGP 4,525 for selling.

The 18-karat gold also went up to EGP 3,857 per gram for buying and EGP 3,878.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price recorded EGP 36,000 for purchasing and EGP 36,200 for selling.

Meanwhile, the price for the gold ounce stood at $3,145.35 for buying and $3,145.64 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).