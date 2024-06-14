CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, bought 22,500 metric tons of vegetable oils in an international tender on Thursday, traders and GASC told Reuters.

This is up from an earlier purchase estimate of 5,000 metric tons.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per ton:

Supplier QTY Type Arrival At Sight Mahsul 5,500 MT SFO Jul. $1,073.90 Trading 20-Aug. 5 Mahsul 12,000 MT SBO Jul. $1,003.00 Trading 20-Aug. 5 Posco Int. 5,000 MT SBO Aug. 15-31 $1,003.00 For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)



Reuters