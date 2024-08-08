CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 36,600 metric tons of sunflower oil in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 24,600 tons of sunflower oil for arrival Oct. 15 - Oct 31 and 12,000 tons for arrival Nov.1 - Nov. 15., it said.

GASC did not purchase soybean oil in the tender. "It seems GASC had a requirement for sunflower oil for these shipment periods for supply reasons and that seems to be the reason for the purchase despite soyoil being cheaper," a European trader said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per ton: Supplier QTY Position Price TOI 6,300 Oct. 15-31 $1,018 Commoditie s TOI 6,300 Oct. 15-31 $1,018 Commoditie s Green 12,000 Oct. 15-31 $1,018 Suppliers Aston Agro 12,000 Nov. 1-15 $1,018 Industrial SA A full list of offers presented at the tender is available here. (Reporting by Mohamed Ezz, Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan. Editing by Jane Merriman)



