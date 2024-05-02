Taxes levied on capital gains arising from the sale of securities listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) will be collected as of the tax season of March-April 2025 through Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR), Cabinet’s Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homosany stated.

The Ministry of Finance will be assigned to take legal measures to dismiss the collection of taxes due from the issuance date of Law No. 30 of 2023 until the end of 2023, El-Homosany pointed out.

In addition, the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), in cooperation with MCDR, will set the needed procedures for tax calculation and collection for the current year.

