The UAE's position is "firm and continuous in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people", Sheikh Mohammed has said today at the Arab League summit-level meetings in Bahrain.

Heading the UAE delegation to the meetings at the summit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the "UAE leads all countries in the world in providing relief aid on the ground".

Today, the UAE supported the rights of Palestinian people at the summit in Bahrain through resolutions related to "stopping the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip".

He also mentioned the country's political efforts in supporting the war-hit state, "which finally culminated in the United Nations in voting for full membership of the State of Palestine".

Sheikh Mohammed added that the leaders also discussed topics to consolidate Arab cooperation in the common economic, political and social fields. "Strengthening joint Arab action is a political, economic and security priority for the UAE. We will continue to build bridges of cooperation with everyone."

