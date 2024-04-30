The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) declared that it has not issued any directives or instructions concerning levying taxes on capital gains arising from the sale of securities listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) during the past period to date, as per a statement.

Thus, investors in EGX-listed securities are not obliged to pay taxes on capital gains until the issuance of the executive regulations of Law No. 30 of 2023.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).