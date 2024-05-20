The heatwave that is hitting Egypt has raised electricity consumption by 8% within two days to 32,300 megawatts, an unnamed official from the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity told Asharq Business.

Earlier this month, the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) announced modifications to the existing electricity load reduction plan, effective from May 8th until July 20th.

