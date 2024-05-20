The Egyptian House of Representatives has approved in principle a draft law submitted by the government allowing both public and private sectors to establish, manage, operate, and develop healthcare facilities in Egypt, as per a statement on May 19th.

The draft law aims to boost contributions of both public and private sectors to healthcare services, thereby enhancing the quality of services offered to citizens.

This is in addition to bolstering the efficiency and geographical distribution of such services.

