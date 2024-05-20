Huawei Egypt has sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to boost cyber security practices and digital cooperation, according to an emailed press release.

The MoU aims to foster cyber defenses, safeguard sensitive data, and ensure a secure digital ecosystem.

Accordingly, both sides are set to exchange their expertise to address emerging cyber threats and vulnerabilities, along with developing capability development programs and organizing joint workshops.

“By partnering with Huawei, we are confident in our collective ability to address evolving cyber threats effectively and uphold the highest standards of cyber resilience,” Vice President for Cyber Security Affairs at NTRA Ahmed Abdel Hafez commented.

“Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for cyber security excellence and safeguard Egypt’s digital infrastructure,” Huawei Egypt CEO Jim Liu said.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).