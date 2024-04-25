HAMBURG - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The precise volume bought was unclear, but trader estimates were mainly about 200,000 metric tons.

Price estimates were around $395 to $398 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included for larger Panamax shipments and around $405 to $410 a ton c&f for smaller Handymax shipments.

A major part of the purchase was said to involve Mexican-origin durum.

The tender had sought a nominal 50,000 tons for shipment in two periods: June 1-15 and June 16-30.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

In its last reported durum tender on March 20, Algeria was believed to have bought between 100,000 to 200,000 tons at between $390 and $395 a ton c&f for April shipment.

Durum importers have faced tighter world supplies after a drought in top supplier Canada, but Turkey has helped to fill the gap with more exports.

