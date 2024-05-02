PHOTO
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed performing funeral prayer in absentia for the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, today, Thursday, after Al Asr Prayer in all mosques across the country.
PHOTO
