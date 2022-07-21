MASEN (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) and India’s NTPC have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of renewable energy, NTPC said in a press statement.

The MOU will pave the way for exploration of common development opportunities for renewable energy power projects in Morocco and Africa, the statement said.

Both entities will cooperate to build research and development(R&D) capacity, share experience, know-how, and expertise in areas of mutual interest.

NTPC is India’s largest energy conglomerate with a presence across the entire power generation value chain. Its portfolio includes power generation from fossil fuels, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy sources; consultancy, power trading, training of power professionals, rural electrification, ash utilisation, and coal mining.

The MOU was signed during the 17th CII EXIM conclave on India-Africa growth partnership held in New Delhi.

