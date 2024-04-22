The Avenues-Bahrain, a premier shopping mall in the Gulf state, announced on Monday that it has signed a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) agreement with UAE-headquartered solar company Yellow Door Energy (YDE) for a 3.5 MWp solar carport system encompassing the mall’s entire outdoor parking facility.

Under the agreement, YDE will build, operate and maintain the solar carport, which will comprise of over 6,000 bi-facial solar panels providing shade for 1,025 parking spots while generating over 5.8 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in its first year, according to a press statement by The Avenues-Bahrain.

Construction is anticipated to begin shortly, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2024, the statement said.

The solar carport, covering an area of 23,500 square metres (sqm), will complement the mall’s four-year-old rooftop solar PV system with a capacity of 250 KWp, which offsetts 300 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The The Avenues-Bahrain win marks YDE's sixth secured solar project in Bahrain, bringing their total portfolio in the country to over 30MWp of awarded solar projects.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

