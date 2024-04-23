Arab Finance: Egypt is planning to launch bids for seawater desalination projects within the coming weeks, The Sovereign Fund of Egypt’s (TSFE) CEO Ayman Soliman told Asharq Business.

For starters, several water desalination plants in the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, and the Suez Canal will be offered for development by private sector companies, Soliman said.

On May 1st, 2023, TSFE prequalified 17 consortia to bid for the development of several seawater desalination plants powered by renewable energy under the first phase of Egypt’s water desalination program.

Soliman pointed out that the companies will establish the plants in exchange for obtaining the usufruct right to operate the plants for 25 years.

