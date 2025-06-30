CAIRO - Egypt's economy grew by 4.77% in the third quarter of its 2024/25 fiscal year, up from 2.2% in the same quarter a year earlier, as manufacturing activity recovered, the planning ministry said on Monday.

The fiscal year runs from July to June.

Manufacturing activity grew by 16.3% in the third quarter, recovering from a 3.9% decline in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Oil and natural gas extraction continued to decline, contracting by 10.38%.

The planning ministry also provided fourth-quarter revenue figures for the Suez Canal, showing a decline to $900 million from $1.1 billion a year earlier. For the third quarter, activity fell by 23.1% compared with a drop of 51.6% the prior year, it said, without giving exact figures.

