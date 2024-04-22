Around 20 private energy firms have shown interest in implementing private-to-private (P2P) renewable energy projects as part of the first stage of the private sector’s involvement in the transition phase of Egypt’s electricity market, sources at the Ministry of Electricity told Al Arabiya Business.

The regulations of the P2P projects were authorized by the Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency (EgyptERA) in March, the sources highlighted.

The sources added that some firms are interested in carrying out projects with capacities of more than 1,000 megawatts (MWs) within two years, with investments surpassing $1 billion.

These firms include Infinity, Scatec, Alcazar Energy, AMEA Power, EDF, Elsewedy Electric, Enara, and KarmSolar.

