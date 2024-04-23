Algeria on Monday kicked off a new solar power project as part of a scheme to build 15 such plants to expand renewable energy production and save hydrocarbon resources.

Oil Minister Mohammed Arkab laid the ground stone for an 80 megawatts (MW) solar power plant in the Northern Ouled Djellal city, Elkhabar and other newspapers said on Tuesday.

The report said the latest project is the third to be launched by Algeria in 2024 as part of plans to build 15 solar power stations with a combined generation capacity of 2,000 MW.

The Chinese consortium of CWE-HXCC-YREC [China Electricity and Water Company/ Chinese Nuclear Industries Corporation and the Yellow River Company for Consulting Engineering] is building the new plant, the report said, adding that all the 15 stations would be awarded within 10 months.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.