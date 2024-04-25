MUSCAT: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), in partnership with a number of Omani institutions operating in the fields of power, renewables and green metals, has signed a framework memorandum with a leading organised based in the United Arab Emirates.

The pact aims to bolster cooperation between the two brotherly countries in developing green industries, renewable and clean energy sectors, among other related areas.

The framework memorandum was signed on the sidelines of a visit by an Omani trade delegation to the UAE. Counterparts from the UAE side also attended the signing.

This memorandum will enable the commencement of feasibility studies to explore projects in the areas of renewable energy, green steel, and aluminium.

OETC and its Omani partners will work with their UAE counterparts to conduct feasibility studies and electricity connection requirements, and identify required investments.

The move comes as both sides seek to unlock opportunities in the fields of green metals, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability.

Both sides also aim to provide the right climate and groundwork for the private sector to invest in these areas. It is also a step that will contribute to Oman’s efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

OETC is keen to support continuous growth in sectors such as renewable and clean energy, green industries, and others, due to its significant positive impact and added value in achieving the national visions embodied in Oman Vision 2040.

