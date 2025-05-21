The Ministry of Economy has announced that AVITA, a Japanese advanced technology firm that specialises in generative AI and avatar-based solutions, has become the latest enterprise to join the NextGen FDI initiative, which seeks to attract pioneering companies from around the world to the UAE through a package of market-entry fundamentals.

Their decision to establish a presence in the UAE will greatly enhance the country’s technological landscape and support national ambitions to become a regional and global hub for artificial intelligence.

AVITA, which is driven by its mission of “evolving humanity with avatars”, is using a range of AI tools to improve customer service, enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and increase sales.

AVITA’s customer-support platform AVACOM and its educational tool Ava Training utilise avatars that can act as digital representations of real-life individuals, allowing businesses and employees to overcome physical limitations and fostering stronger connections with customers through human-like interactions.

AVITA’s CEO Hiroshi Ishiguro is a leading authority in human-robot interaction and received the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award in 2015. He has already been conducting various research initiatives and pilot projects at a research institute in the UAE established by Dubai Future Lab and the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said, “The integration of AVITA into the NextGen FDI initiative underscores our commitment to attracting visionary companies that push the boundaries of technology.

Their groundbreaking work in avatar solutions not only addresses current challenges such as labour shortages but also paves the way for new job opportunities and innovative business practices. This collaboration will play a crucial role in our ambition to cultivate a diverse, knowledge-driven economy in the UAE that is prepared for the future.”

Shogo Nishiguchi, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of AVITA, stated that the UAE is not only a gateway to the Middle East but also a strategic hub for global expansion.

AVITA joins a cohort of more than 100 companies operating in sectors such as renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and robotics.