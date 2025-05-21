Deus X Pay, a licensed institutional stablecoin payment solution setting new standards across the luxury sectors, is now enabling crypto payments for property purchases at the new Trump Tower Dubai, the first Trump International Hotel to be built in the Middle East.

The new $1 billion Trump Tower Dubai, unveiled through a partnership with London-listed Dar Global, marks a breakthrough in global luxury real estate.

Eric Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation and son of US President Donald Trump, has recently announced that Bitcoin and other digital currencies will be accepted for condo sales.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said the Trump Tower Dubai is among the most ambitious Trump-branded residential towers globally, reflecting the project’s magnitude, stature, and symbolic significance in the region and internationally.

A licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Lithuania, Deus X Pay offers institutional stablecoin payment solutions, enabling luxury sectors such as real estate, aviation and yachting to capitalise on this new era of finance.

"Dubai has created an environment where stablecoins can flourish as a practical, secure tool for international transactions (with Crypto Watch reporting that crypto adoption in the UAE is expected to surge 210% in 2025), giving premium buyers faster, frictionless access to high-value assets," remarked Deus X Pay CEO Richard Crook.

"Dubai’s forward-thinking stance has unlocked a whole new economy, and the gold standard for transactions for high-value assets. International buyers seek faster settlements, fewer cross-border complications and seamless access to premium developments," explained Crook.

He pointed out that this project was a defining moment - not just for Deus X Pay, but for the global real estate sector.

"We are thrilled to deliver the regulated rails that make it possible for premium property buyers to transact instantly, compliantly and without the traditional delays or friction," he stated.

The Trump Tower Dubai, an 80-story architectural icon, offers the highest international standards for ultra-high-net-worth travellers and long-stay residents.

The exclusive building boasts 2-3 bedroom apartments and 4-bedroom penthouses valued at over AED73 million ($19.8 million), the highest outdoor swimming pool in the world, and has views of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, said Crook.

This new skyscraper is part of an expanding trend across private aviation, superyachts, and luxury collectables as high-end sectors embrace digital assets as a payment option to future-proof legacy industries, he added.

