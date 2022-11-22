ArabFinance: The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development is preparing to offer new water desalination projects through The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), Egypt’s planning minister and Chairperson of TSFE, Hala El-Said, said in an interview with Alborsa News published on November 21st.

El-Said noted that green hydrogen projects had been under negotiations for a long peirod, adding that investors had sealed preliminary agreements.

Investors are set to start feasibility studies, secure required financing, and seek local and international partners, El-Said revealed.

During the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), TSFE signed a number of cooperation agreements and protocols with nine developers in the renewable energy sector at a total value of $83 billion.

El-Said expected these agreements to be finalized in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 and construction to start in the coming months.

She added that the first phase of the hydrogen projects included $16.5 billion in projects to be executed in 2025-2026; $38 billion in projects to be executed by 2030; and $28.5 billion in projects to be executed by 2035.

Moreover, the minister unveiled that a significant part of these investments was equipment and machines, in addition to 20% cash investments.

As for the Pre-IPO fund, El-Said said that the fund included about five government companies with a value between EGP 5 billion and EGP 6 billion.

She confirmed that the first roadshow for the government IPOs would start in early January 2022.

