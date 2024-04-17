The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is poised to drive significant growth in the nation's water infrastructure sector with a future portfolio exceeding 40 projects, all developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, a top company official said.

SWPC is the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the Global Water Summit 2024 in London, Abdullah Bin Tuwaym, Chief Transaction Officer of SWPC said the offtaker’s future project portfolio will serve the Kingdom’s water infrastructure while enabling private sector participation.

“Currently, we have the region’s first transmission and storage projects on a PPP model,” he said, according to a post on X by SWPC.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that Saudi's Alkhorayef Water achieved financial closure on Rayis–Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project.

In January 2024, SWPC signed project agreements for the Juranah Independent Strategic Water Reservoir Project (ISWR-1) in the Makkah region.

