Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Tuesday that it has commissioned and connected a 60 million imperial gallons (MIG) water reservoir in Lusaily to its water networks.

The project was built at a cost of 157.4 million UAE dirhams ($43 million) and is located adjacent to the existing 120 MIG Lusaily reservoir.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said the utility has set a target of increasing Dubai’s water storage capacity to 1,121.3 million gallons of desalinated water by 2025.

DEWA recently commissioned and connected a 120 MIG water reservoir in Enkhali.

In February 2024, the utility had reported that 210 MIG of reservoir projects were under construction.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

