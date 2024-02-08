The DFM-listed Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) shared updates on its ongoing projects as part of its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. At the end of 2023

• On the power projects front, the Dubai utility’s 829 megawatts (MW) Phase 4 Al Aweer station was 94.5 percent complete at the end of 2023 while the 250MW Hatta hydro station achieved 82.5 percent completion rate.

• Total water reservoir capacity stood at 911 Million Imperial Gallons (MIG) with an additional 210 MIG under construction. These included 60MIG Nakhali Reservoir – Phase 2, which was 92.5 percent complete; the 120MIG Hassyan Reservoir with more than 53 percent completion rate and 30MIG Hatta Reservoir, which was 95.2 percent complete.

• The utility’s fibre optic cable network increased by 364 km to 3,998 km.

• On the substations front, the utility added 14 new 132kV substations in 2023 to take the total number to 348 while 3 new 33kV substations raised their total number to 75. The total number of 11kV substations increased to 44,015 with the addition of 1,414 new substations.

The annual peak power demand reached 10.4 gigawatts (GW) in 2023, an increase of 9 percent compared to 2022. The installed generation capacity was 15.7GW with 2.6GW of this capacity coming from clean energy sources.

The peak daily desalinated water demand reached 434MIG which is 4.91 percent increase over the previous year. The installed total desalination capacity was 495 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day (MIGD).

By 2030, DEWA’s total installed generation capacity is expected to reach 20GW. Of this, 5.3GW representing around 27 percent of the generation would be sourced from renewable sources.

Similarly, total installed desalination capacity is slated to reach 735MIGD with 240MIGD based on seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) technology.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

