The electricity interconnection project between Jordan and Saudi Arabia is in the final stages with technical studies completed, according to Jordan’s energy and mineral resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh.

The negotiation is currently taking place on the amount of power and timing of supply, he told Bloomberg Ashraq.

The two nations signed an agreement in 2020 to develop the 164-kilometre electricity interconnection between Qurayyat in Saudi Arabia and East Amman.

Separately, Al-Kharabsheh said talks are underway with Egypt to increase electrical interconnection capacity to 1,100 megawatts (MW) from the current 550 MW.

The second phase will see the capacity reach 2,000 MW, he added.

In September 2023, Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said Amman would soon start supplying 50MW of electricity to Iraq and was working to upgrade the capacity of its border power stations to boost supplies.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

