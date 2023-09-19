Jordan is working to increase the capacity of its electricity sector to prepare it for expanded common power grids with its Arab neighours, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has said.

In a report published by Jordan’s Arabic language daily Addustour on Tuesday, the Ministry said Amman would soon start supplying 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Iraq and that it is working to upgrade the capacity of its border power stations to boost supplies.

The entire project will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 as part of an agreement signed with Iraq in September 2020 to provide regular power supplies to that country, it said.

“The main project involves upgrading the main link lines so they can supply up to 1,000 MW…this requires the expansion of the power network in East Jordan through the installation of additional lines with a capacity of 400kW.”

The report said Jordan is also working to boost the capacity of interconnection with Egypt to 1,100 MW, adding that the project will be completed in late 2026.

As for Saudi Arabia, studies have been prepared about the planned power grid connection, the report said.

“The electricity authorities in the two countries are discussing a final formula for the project....after it is completed, the project will be officially signed and launched.”

