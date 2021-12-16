Iraq’s planning ministry has called on the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works to resume construction of the second phase of the Samarra sewage project in Salah al-Din Governorate to ensure its timely completion.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects that the second phase, which is 40 percent complete, will increase the project’s coverage to approximately 75 percent of Samarra city. The first phase had covered 25 percent of the city.

He said the project consists of four basic components, including a 150,000 cubic metres per day wastewater treatment plant, 13 lifting stations distributed over eight sites as well as wastewater and storm water networks.

He said basic services have started in neighbourhoods in where the networks have been completed.

