Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for an emergency distribution network centre in Hawalli, Al Salam area by the third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

The source told Zawya Projects that the EPC contract tender was issued on 31 December 2023 with a bid submission deadline of 7 May 2024. The EPC contract is expected to be awarded by end of August 2024, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The scope of work involves an establishing and completing a building for managing emergency distribution networks in Hawalli.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

