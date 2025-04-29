KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Education launched a nationwide campaign on Monday aimed at rationalizing electricity and water consumption across all educational institutions and buildings under its jurisdiction. The campaign, titled "Rasd" (Monitoring), is in line with Kuwait's sustainable development goals and aims to enhance energy and water efficiency throughout the country's educational sectors.

The initiative was launched under the direction of the Minister of Education, Eng. Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei. According to a press statement from the ministry, the campaign is part of Kuwait's broader vision to preserve vital national resources while promoting the efficient use of energy and water.

The ministry emphasized that this move is also a reflection of its commitment to achieving sustainability in public sector operations.

Minister Al-Tabtabaei issued a ministerial circular instructing all sectors and departments within the ministry, in cooperation with field teams from the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, to implement measures that will increase the efficiency of energy and water use. These steps are expected to help reduce consumption while supporting operational needs and promoting the optimal use of resources, thereby contributing to the long-term sustainability of the nation's vital resources.

The ministry stated that this campaign represents a practical commitment to national and societal responsibility. It also aims to provide a safe and sustainable educational environment that ensures the continuity of the educational process with minimal energy wastage, particularly in the face of rising temperatures, which increase electrical loads. The ministry stressed that collective efforts from all government institutions are needed to safeguard the country’s resources.

The campaign’s objectives include reducing water waste, monitoring electrical faults, and addressing energy drains, particularly those occurring outside operational hours. These efforts will be supported by specialized engineering teams who will apply precise technical procedures to identify and fix issues promptly.

The "Rasd" campaign will target the rationalization of electricity and water consumption in the Ministry's General Diwan building, educational zone offices, central administrations, and schools across Kuwait. Field engineering teams have been appointed in each educational zone under the supervision of the Educational Facilities Sector. These teams are responsible for monitoring, reporting issues, and conducting maintenance work. The ministry has also set up WhatsApp hotlines (22304424 and 22304425) to receive reports from school administrations and the public, ensuring quick responses to any issues.

Through this initiative, the ministry seeks to raise awareness about the importance of resource conservation. It aims to instill a culture of sustainability among students, employees, and the broader community. The ministry particularly highlighted the crucial role of teachers in promoting these values by educating students on the importance of rationalizing resources, thus fostering a generation of environmentally conscious citizens.

The Ministry of Education has called on all its members to actively support the campaign by monitoring water sources, ensuring their proper usage, and conserving electricity. The ministry also encouraged staff to spread awareness among students, noting that collective efforts are essential for achieving the campaign's objectives and contributing to the nation’s sustainability goals.

