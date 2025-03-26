UAE - Alghanim International said it has been awarded a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth $1 billion for Project Volta, a new cogeneration utilities plant in Abu Dhabi.

A major player in construction, engineering and infrastructure development in Kuwait, Alghanim International has been delivering large-scale, high-impact projects across the Middle East and North Africa.

The contract was awarded by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc Group).

This landmark project will play a crucial role in supplying utilities to Ta’Ziz’s derivatives complex, supporting the production of new petrochemical products in the UAE.

Additionally, it strengthens Alghanim International’s reputation as a leader in executing large-scale utilities and energy projects.

From the Duqm Integrated Power and Water Plant in Oman, which powers the Duqm Refinery, to multiple mega scale energy projects in Kuwait, Alghanim continues to play a role in the progress of the energy industry across the region, said a company spokesman.

"With our engineering excellence, proven track record, and unwavering commitment to innovation, we are proud to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s industrial growth and look forward to delivering another world-class project that sets new benchmarks in the energy sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

