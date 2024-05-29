Dubai-listed contractor Drake & Scull (DSI) saw marginal share price movement this morning after it opened at 0.32 dirhams ($0.09) on its first day of trading after a lengthy period of suspension.

The stock was the top traded by volume on DFM with more than 200 million shares traded in the first hour. The share price reached AED 0.30.

The contractor, which was suspended from trading for more than five years due to restructuring, announced a reference price of AED 0.25 ahead of opening Tuesday, and that it had appointed BHM Capital Financial Services as liquidity provider.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

