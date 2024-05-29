Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Beijing, China on May 28th, upon an invitation from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to probe strengthening bilateral relations and explore new avenues of collaboration, as per a statement.

Both leaders will also discuss regional and international issues of common interest, including the war in Gaza and ways to restore stability in the region.

In addition, El-Sisi is also scheduled to meet with heads of several major Chinese companies to discuss the possibility of attracting further investments to Egypt.

This comes as the Egyptian government is focusing on fostering industry localization mechanisms and knowledge transfer.

During his visit, El-Sisi will attend the opening session of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, to be held on May 30, with the participation of the Chinese president and several Arab leaders.

