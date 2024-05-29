The Egyptian trade deficit dropped by 23.2% year on year (YoY) in March to $2.37 billion, Asharq Business reported citing data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This decrease coincides with a significant downturn of 10.9% YoY in exports, valuing at a total of $3.57 billion.

Similarly, imports fell by 16.2% YoY to $5.94 billion in March.

