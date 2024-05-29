The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called on all pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia for Hajj to take the flu jab and receive all necessary vaccinations.

MoHAP advised to take all required basic doses at least 15 days before travelling to ensure the vaccine's effectiveness and provide sufficient immunity for prevention.

Pilgrims are also urged to ensure that their doses are registered on the international vaccination card by accredited health centres and to follow all instructions and precautions before and during travel.

As part of its commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of pilgrims from infectious diseases during Hajj and after their return, the Ministry emphasised that vaccination is mandatory, urging those going for Hajj to visit health centres well before departure, especially those with chronic diseases.

MoHAP added that it is important for travellers to ensure the availability of a sufficient supply of medications and to take all necessary and recommended immunisations, which are available at all approved health centres. Additionally, the ministry advised pilgrims to engage in regular exercise.

Prioritising pilgrims’ health & safety

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised the importance of Emirati pilgrims receiving the flu shot as part of their health preparations for the Hajj season. He highlighted that this measure would ensure the protection of their health and the safety of the community from infectious diseases that may spread in large gatherings such as Hajj.

Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Department of Public Health and Prevention, stressed that adhering to preventive measures is crucial to avoid health issues during the Hajj.

Al Marzouqi advised pilgrims to take precautions against heat exhaustion and physical stress, as these conditions can increase susceptibility to illnesses. Additionally, she emphasised the importance of following a healthy and balanced diet to help preserve health and