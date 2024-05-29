Algiers, Algeria: The Algerian energy group Sonatrach announced Monday the signing of an agreement with Slovenia's Geoplin, under which the quantities of natural gas transported to Slovenia via the gas pipeline linking Algeria to Italy will be increased.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the visit of Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob to Algeria yesterday.

This agreement - which was negotiated within the framework of a contract for the purchase and sale of natural gas linking the two companies - relates to increasing the quantities of natural gas transported to Slovenia via the gas pipeline linking Algeria to Italy.

In a statement, Sonatrach said that the agreement constitutes an additional step towards strengthening ties in the energy field between Algeria and Slovenia.

The statement also indicated that, under this agreement, Sonatrach boosts its position in the Slovenian market and meet the increasing demand for natural gas in the European market.

