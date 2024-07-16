Saipem, a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, has been awarded two offshore projects worth a total of $500 million in Saudi Arabia, under the existing long-term agreement (LTA) with Saudi oil giant Aramco.

The scope of work under the first project includes provision of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for a crude trunkline of approximately 50 km with a diameter of 42' for the Abu Safa Field, said Saipem in a statement.

The activities related to the second project involve the production maintenance programmes of the Berri and Manifa Fields, it stated.

The award of these important projects further consolidates Saipem’s positioning in the Middle East, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

