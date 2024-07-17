Abraj Energy Services announces the successful and early commencement of operations for its second drilling rig in the Wafra Oil Field. This achievement, following final acceptance from multiple inspecting authorities, marks a pivotal step in Abraj's strategic expansion into the Kuwaiti market, solidifying its standing as a premier provider of oil and gas services in the region.

This latest deployment is part of a comprehensive contract with Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) and Saudi Chevron, showcasing Abraj's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier, efficient drilling services. The mobilisation of the first rig in March 2024 set a high bar for excellence, and the early commencement of this second rig underscores Abraj's operational prowess and ability to meet the stringent standards of its trusted partners.

The new 1500 HP fast-moving drilling rig, equipped with cutting-edge AI drilling technology, represents one of the most advanced rigs in operation today. Its automated rig package ensures safe and optimal performance, enabling Abraj to provide efficient, reliable, and secure drilling operations, thereby setting a new industry benchmark.

"We are thrilled to commence operations with our second rig in the Wafra Oil Field ahead of schedule," said Eng Saif al Hamhami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services. "This milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in delivering superior drilling services. Our collaboration with KGOC and Saudi Chevron highlights our commitment to operational excellence and our ability to support our clients in achieving their production goals."

The final acceptance of the second rig signifies the culmination of rigorous preparation and close collaboration between Abraj and its clients. This successful deployment enhances Abraj's operational footprint in Kuwait and demonstrates its capability to execute complex projects efficiently and safely. The early commencement of the second rig mirrors the success of the first, highlighting the team's exceptional efficiency and dedication.

Abraj Energy Services boasts a diverse client portfolio and market leadership across the Middle East, serving major clients such as Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), OQ, Petrogas Occidental Oman, BP Oman, Total Energies, and more. These strategic partnerships and innovative approaches have positioned Abraj as a market leader, significantly contributing to the energy sector's development in the Gulf region.

