Dubai-based legal firm Habib Al Mulla and Partners will open an office in Moscow as the firm seeks to serve UAE investors in Russia.

The firm, which said it is the first UAE legal firm in Russia, plans to service Emirati businesses and investments venturing into the Russian market and beyond.

The new office in the Russian capital is in addition to existing locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and an Istanbul branch, which opened six months ago.

A statement from Habib Al Mulla and Partners said there are strategic ties between the UAE and Russia across all business fronts, with a specific focus on cooperation and collaboration in the legal sector.“The launch of the office in Moscow presents numerous opportunities for our client’s increasing demand for legal services, particularly in commercial law, investment law, and dispute resolution,” the statement said.

Al Mulla parted ways with international law firm Baker McKenzie in 2022.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

