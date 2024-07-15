ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's (ADJD) Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee has convened to review the implementation of its digital integration initiatives across facilities, underscoring their strategic importance.

The meeting, chaired by ADJD Under-Secretary Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, focused on the ongoing re-engineering of operational procedures within reform and rehabilitation centres. It also included a thorough examination of global best practices aimed at enhancing the centres' efficiency, alongside a detailed analysis of performance indicators from the previous reporting period.

Al Abri reiterated the department's commitment to aligning with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, emphasising efforts to modernise correctional and rehabilitation centre management systems to meet international standards.

To ensure the effective reform, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates, the committee is implementing the Law Regulating Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and developing legislation to expand alternatives to imprisonment for minor crimes.