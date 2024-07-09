SHARJAH - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council's meeting held at the Sharjah Ruler's Office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the council discussed several topics related to monitoring government performance and developing its services to keep pace with the growth witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in its various sectors.

The council issued a decision amending SEC Decision No. 18 of 2017 regarding establishing and organising parent councils in Sharjah, affiliated with the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department.

The decision includes amending the organisational regulations for the councils to reflect the development of their services and the activation of their role in various sectors.

The council also reviewed the report of the smart media platform, which provides a comprehensive media experience and aims to unify media work in government entities and departments in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The platform provides a high level of professionalism in media work, simulating technical development through accurate analyses of monitoring and data processes to serve the media goals and vision of the Emirate.

The report dealt with the statistics of the smart media platform's users, which include 58 government entities. It also covered the number of training courses and introductory workshops on the platform, its working mechanism, the proposed plans to develop the platform, and the most prominent outcomes for local government entities in the Emirate.