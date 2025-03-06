DUBAI - Dubai Customs recorded 54 seizures involving 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024, as part of its efforts to protect intellectual property rights. This effort also strengthens Dubai’s investment environment by enabling producers to avoid losses resulting from brand counterfeiting.

To enhance its efforts, Dubai Customs provides advanced training for its staff and inspectors, equipping them with the skills to detect counterfeiting and piracy with high efficiency. These efforts are reinforced by cutting-edge innovations and technologies in inspection, along with the deployment of smart IT applications to optimise operational effectiveness.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, highlighted that the emirate's commercial sector is thriving, in line with the economic objectives outlined in Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai's extensive network, spanning multiple countries, has contributed to notable growth in foreign trade, with sea freight up by 23%, land freight by 21%, and air freight by 11.3% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Dubai Customs plays a key role in supporting the emirate's economic vision, strengthening international trade ties, and enhancing operational efficiency through digital customs services.

Dubai Customs saw an exceptional 49.2% growth in customs data in 2024 compared to the previous year. Its smart services have gained global recognition as a benchmark in modern customs practices. The department also made significant strides in protecting intellectual property, seizing over 10.8 million items.

Dubai Customs continues to safeguard Dubai’s borders, achieving 3,273 seizures. Its efforts are vital for protecting both the economy and society. The department has also made impressive progress on key projects, completing 55 out of 84 initiatives in 2024, resulting in a 5% increase in handled cargo, 8% more passenger bags, and a 9% rise in processed passengers.



