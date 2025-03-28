ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) continues implementing innovative initiatives to enhance correctional and community reintegration programmes for inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres.

The initiative seeks to empower inmates to positively reintegrate into social and economic life, creating new opportunities for them in the labour market after completing their sentences.

This is achieved by providing rehabilitation programmes that include vocational training and continuing education alongside behavioural development and psychological and social support. Such efforts contribute to promoting the concept of correctional systems as a means of achieving sustainable justice and ensuring community security.

In this context, ADJD, in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution Ma'an and Hayat Association for Aftercare, has commenced implementing a project to establish a Digital Creative Studio at correctional and rehabilitation centres. It aims to train inmates in advanced skills such as graphic design, digital editing, and audio content production, marking a pioneering step towards empowering them to build a new professional future.

The Digital Creative Studio serves as an innovative model for rehabilitation, offering inmates real opportunities to acquire practical skills that prepare them to join the labour market, whether through traditional employment or freelance work. It also promotes sustainability by creating an online platform to showcase inmates' work, ensuring a lasting source of income after their rehabilitation period.

Furthermore, the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres have launched an initiative to provide inmates with essential supplies upon their release to ease their transition to public life and meet their basic needs, including clothing and personal items. The initiative also offers inmates information about job opportunities and community services, thereby supporting their financial and social independence.



